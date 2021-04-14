Chipmakers Can't Escape Price-Fixing Suit Over Filing Delay

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 2:57 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that a shuttered computer company could sue two chipmakers over their role in a historical price-fixing cartel, finding that its administrators could not uncover news of the fraud at the time. The Court of Appeal in London has upheld a decision that a collapsed computer company did not wait too long to sue two chip manufacturers over their role in a global project to hike prices. (iStock) Three judges sitting for the appellate court in London unanimously upheld a decision by a lower court that OT Computers Ltd. did not wait too long to sue Micron...

