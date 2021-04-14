Law Firm Must Share Docs In £17M Brazil Deal Fight

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 5:47 PM BST) -- A judge ordered a now-shuttered law firm on Wednesday to disclose information about its former managing director's interactions with two property development companies that are suing their former lawyers for breach of fiduciary duty over a thwarted development in Brazil. Judge Mark Pelling rejected arguments at the High Court by counsel for Nabas International Lawyers LLP that there was no relevance to the documents sought since Vitoria Nabas was no longer a defendant in the litigation brought by Capital Alternative Sales and Marketing Ltd. and Green Planet Investment Ltd. The two property developers are in liquidation. The matters connected to the disclosure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS