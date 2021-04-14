Federal Irrigation Project Imperils Endangered Fish, Tribes Say

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government illegally agreed to an irrigation plan that will drain water from a lake relied upon by two endangered species of fish, Oregon Native American tribes claimed in a new suit Tuesday. In a suit filed in Oregon federal court against the Bureau of Reclamation, the Klamath Tribes — a federally recognized Native American nation — said a revised irrigation plan that takes water from Upper Klamath Lake would put two protected species of fish with rapidly declining populations in jeopardy by draining water needed for spawning and by contributing to declining water quality levels. The tribes said the fish...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS