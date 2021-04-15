Vape Co. Sues Juul Over Alleged Smear Campaign

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:44 AM EDT) -- A now-defunct New Jersey-based vaping company has hit Juul Labs Inc. with a suit in California federal court alleging the e-cigarette giant bullied the company into insolvency by sending letters to its customers with false and misleading statements. Clifton, New Jersey-based Eonsmoke LLC said in Tuesday's complaint that Juul representatives blackmailed and extorted Eonsmoke wholesalers and distributors into discontinuing sales of Eonsmoke's products. The suit also names as defendants Philip Morris USA Inc. and its parent company Altria Group Inc., which holds a minority stake in Juul. "Defendant improperly and unjustifiably interfered with Eonsmoke's business and relationships with its customers and...

