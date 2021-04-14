Hogan Lovells-Led Bell Partners Crafts $800M Venture

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Guided by Hogan Lovells, Bell Partners said Wednesday it's formed an $800 million venture focused on multifamily real estate properties and that plans to buy $1.5 billion in assets. Greensboro, North Carolina-based Bell Partners Inc. said in a statement that some of its previous investor partners were committing funds to the new venture, which will buy lower risk, high-quality properties located across the United States. "We pride ourselves on our relationships and deep commitment to outperforming for our investors," Bell Partners President Lili Dunn said in the statement. "This venture is a part of Bell Partners' strategic plan to further our product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS