Globalworth Receives Buyout Offer Valuing Firm At $1.9B

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- European real estate firms CPI Property Group and Aroundtown are offering to buy the portion of Globalworth Real Estate they don't already own in a deal valuing the company at €1.57 billion ($1.88 billion), CPI Property said Wednesday. The venture is offering to pay €7 a share for the 48.5% of the company the firms don't already own, and the offer is a roughly 19% premium on Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.'s close on Tuesday. Aroundtown SA invests in real estate in major markets across Germany and the Netherlands, and CPI invests in Berlin and the Czech Republic as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS