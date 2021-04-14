Bernie Madoff, Architect Of $65B Ponzi Scheme, Dies At 82

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Bernie Madoff, the disgraced Wall Street titan who masterminded the largest Ponzi scheme in history, died Wednesday at the age of 82. He had been serving a 150-year prison sentence for a $65 billion fraud that victimized thousands and upended the investing world. Madoff died of natural causes at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed. His death was not COVID-19 related. Last February, Madoff, the onetime chairman of the Nasdaq Stock Market, asked for early release after serving a decade of his sentence, saying he was dying of kidney failure. "Madoff does not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS