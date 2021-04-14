UK Watchdog Gives $39B Telecom Merger The Provisional OK

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- After an in-depth probe, the United Kingdom's competition enforcer has decided to give the provisional green light to Liberty Global and Telefonica's $39 billion plan to merge their telecom operations in the U.K. The Competition and Markets Authority announced Wednesday that it had completed its Phase 2 investigation and concluded that its initial concerns about how the deal might affect competition weren't likely to play out that way. "Given the impact this deal could have in the U.K., we needed to scrutinise this merger closely," CMA investigation head Martin Coleman said in a statement. But ultimately, Coleman said that a "thorough...

