Roku Gets Mixed PTAB Ruling In Remote Control Patents Row

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Roku got a mixed bag at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday when the board scratched out a number of claims in a Universal Electronics Inc. remote control device patent while refusing to invalidate claims in another patent. The PTAB panel issued a pair of decisions from Tuesday, one where it found that Roku failed to show that four challenged claims in U.S. Patent No. 9,716,853 were invalid, and another decision where it did find that five out of six claims in U.S. Patent No. 9,911,325 were invalid. Universal Electronics had accused Roku of infringing those patents, according to...

