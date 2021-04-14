Bank's South African Fight Against Reinsurers Limited By UK

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 8:04 PM BST) -- A London judge has blocked Absa Group Ltd. from bringing an excess insurance claim against U.K. reinsurers in South Africa to cut the number of overlapping proceedings in the two jurisdictions in connection with the collapse of an investment scheme. Nicholas Vineall QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said Tuesday an anti-suit injunction should remain in place preventing the financial services company and its subsidiaries from suing a dozen reinsurers — including arms of QBE, Chaucer Corporate Capital and Munich Re — over contracts covering excess layers of reinsurance. Absa is suing the reinsurers in connection with more than $20...

