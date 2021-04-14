Fintech Lands $3.6B Value After Latham, Davis Polk-Led IPO

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Digital banking platform provider Alkami soared in its Nasdaq debut Wednesday as its stock price rose more than 40% and closed at $43 each, a price that would value the company at nearly $3.6 billion following an upsized initial public offering guided by Latham and Davis Polk. Plano, Texas-based Alkami Technology Inc. said in a statement it sold 6 million shares at $30 each to raise about $180 million, a figure that was already a notable increase from plans on April 5 to potentially raise $141 million by selling stock for between $22 and $25 apiece. The underwriters for the IPO have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS