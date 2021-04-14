Surgical Co. Says Insurer's J&J Suit Coverage Is Still Disputed

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A surgical product distributor told a Florida federal court Wednesday that disputed facts over an alleged policy-drafting mistake must be sorted out before it can be determined whether Hallmark Specialty Insurance Co. must defend it against Johnson & Johnson's accusations that it sold counterfeit medical products. Responding to Hallmark's bid for summary judgment in their coverage dispute, Lion Heart Surgical Supply Corp. provided a detailed account of communications between its insurance broker, Hallmark's underwriter and a Lion Heart officer in an attempt to rebut a list of "undisputed material facts" in Hallmark's motion. "The court should not allow Hallmark to shirk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS