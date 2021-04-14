Fla. Judge Facing Ethics Suit For Allegedly Ditching Work

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Florida's judicial ethics watchdog filed a complaint Tuesday against a Palm Beach County judge, who is currently embroiled in a blackmail dispute with an attorney, for allegedly failing to devote her full attention to judicial duties and taking unauthorized absences. The state's Judicial Qualifications Commission filed a notice of formal charges against Judge Marni Bryson claiming she shirked her duties from 2016 through 2019, was absent from the courthouse on a recurring basis and did not properly notify the chief judge of her absences. The notice gave no further details about Judge Bryson's alleged failure to show up for work. She...

