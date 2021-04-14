Pharma Co. Sues Zurich Unit To Cover $30M In Spoiled Vials

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. sued a Zurich American Insurance Co. unit in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday for refusing to cover more than $30 million the biotech company lost when an accident at a supplier's facility slowed drug production, ultimately forcing it to shed one of its products. In a partially redacted complaint, Waltham, Massachusetts-based AMAG alleged that Zurich subsidiary American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. owes coverage under a $265 million all-risk insurance policy for the decline of an undisclosed injectable drug. AMAG was forced to stop selling the product after a November 2017 air hose leak at an unnamed supplier's facility...

