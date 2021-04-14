Trade Court Backs Lighter Duties On Vietnamese Shrimp

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge accepted the U.S. Department of Commerce's reluctant decision to lower tariffs on two Vietnamese frozen shrimp factories to the same level as their parent company Wednesday, saying the agency failed to justify higher rates. Judge Claire R. Kelly affirmed Commerce's remand results — made under respectful protest — granting separate rate status to two branch factories of Thuan Phuoc Seafoods and Trading Corp. The department's reconsideration came after Judge Kelly remanded its decision for a second time last year, finding that Commerce appeared to be out of line with the Tariff Act of 1930...

