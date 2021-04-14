Florida Court Breaks Up Class In Sales Tax Suit Against BJ's

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A state appeals court on Wednesday reversed certification of a class in a Florida woman's suit alleging that BJ's Wholesale Club illegally overcharges sales tax on certain discounted items, finding that her challenge must be brought against the state. In its latest decision in the long-running case, the Third District Court of Appeal ruled that the trial court erred by certifying a class for the purpose of seeking an injunction against BJ's for an alleged unfair trade practice because plaintiff Laura Bugliaro lacks a cause of action under state law to seek such a remedy against the business, given the circumstances....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS