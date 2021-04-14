How Biden Pay Equity Measures Will Affect Employers

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Federal contractors and other employers should anticipate greater scrutiny related to their compensation policies and practices as a result of recent policy shifts. President Joe Biden has made it clear that a key priority of his administration is closing the gender and racial wage gap that currently exists in the U.S., and that he plans to encourage changes at both the state and federal levels. At the federal level, that means the reintroduction of the Paycheck Fairness Act, the rollout of new policy initiatives and the issuance of executive orders. This prioritization of pay equity will likely result in renewed enforcement...

