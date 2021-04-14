BIA Says Lying About Address Hurts Plea To Stop Deportation

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled Tuesday that a Ghanian woman can't contest her deportation after she was found to have lied about her place of residence during an interview with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. According to the BIA, an immigration judge correctly continued removal proceedings against Mavis Nyarko Mensah after discovering she had lied about residing with her husband during a USCIS interview in September 2014. U.S. Appellate Immigration Judge Anne J. Greer said that the misrepresentation disqualified Mensah from adjusting her status during deportation proceedings. "Because the respondent made a willful and material misrepresentation about the bona...

