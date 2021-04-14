Where Are They Now: Key Players In The Madoff Case

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Ponzi king Bernie Madoff's jailhouse death was all but guaranteed the moment he was sentenced. Before a packed federal courtroom in Manhattan — after the lawyers, victims and Madoff himself had spoken — Judge Denny Chin decided what punishment fit the financial crime of the century: 150 years, the maximum sentence available. The decision prompted an outburst of cheers from the dozens of victims present. But it was the only joyful moment of a proceeding marked by anguished testimonials from victims, calls for justice from prosecutors, and pleas for mercy by Madoff's defense team, which had asked for 12 years....

