M&A Takeaways From ABA Antitrust Meeting

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT) -- This year, the American Bar Association's 69th Antitrust Law Spring Meeting was held virtually due to the ongoing global health crisis. However, notwithstanding the remote format, the meeting included sessions on merger enforcement that addressed a number of important issues. Vertical merger guidelines remain contentious. On June 30, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission jointly issued updated vertical merger guidelines[1] that had not been updated since 1984. When voting, two of the five FTC commissioners dissented[2] to the adoption of the guidelines. Participants at the spring meeting similarly expressed a divergence in views. Professor Steven Salop of the...

