McDonald's To Mandate Anti-Harassment, Worker Safety Rules

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- All McDonald's restaurants, including franchise locations, will be subject next year to a new series of standards establishing anti-harassment and safety requirements, the fast-food giant announced Wednesday, following pressure from worker advocates and dozens of sexual harassment claims in recent years. McDonald's Corp., which has roughly 39,000 locally and corporate-owned restaurants in more than 100 countries, said it would begin evaluating the stores for compliance with the standards in January 2022. The timeline will give restaurants a chance to implement the new standards before they are "assessed and held accountable," the chain said. "There are no shortcuts to ensuring that people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS