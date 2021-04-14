10th Circ. Won't Revive LGBT Bias Suit Against Insurance Co.

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit decided Wednesday to affirm the toss of a suit lodged by a gay insurance company worker who claimed he was passed over for promotion because he didn't conform to male stereotypes and fired in retaliation for lodging a discrimination charge. The three-judge appeals court panel declined to undo a Kansas district court's decision to toss Joshua O. Thomas' Civil Rights Act Title VII case against Farmers Insurance Exchange, according to an unpublished decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Carolyn B. McHugh. The appeals court agreed with the lower court's findings that Thomas did not properly prove he was...

