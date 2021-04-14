Biden Nominates Former Sandia Labs Director To Lead NNSA

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated former Sandia National Laboratories director Jill Hruby as administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, touting her decades of experience in nuclear weapons and nonproliferation programs. If confirmed, Hruby, whose position as NNSA administrator would also make her the undersecretary of energy for nuclear security, would be responsible for overseeing development and maintenance of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile and promoting global nonproliferation. She would be in charge of a roughly $20 billion budget and likely play a key role in helping the administration to determine how to proceed with nuclear weapons modernization efforts launched by...

