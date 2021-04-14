LA Pot Cos. Say Detroit Judge's Decision Bolsters Their Case

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A trio of companies claiming Los Angeles discriminated against their applications for cannabis licenses told a California federal judge Tuesday that a recent decision in Michigan federal court that paused Detroit's marijuana dispensary licensing program bolsters their case. In a notice of supplemental authority, the three companies — ARMLA One Inc., ARMLA Two Inc. and Gompers SocEq Inc. — said the Detroit decision in a case challenging the city's residency requirements is relevant to their fight with Los Angeles. The companies, which share the same unidentified founder, sued in September, saying that Los Angeles' Department of Cannabis Regulation colluded with favored...

