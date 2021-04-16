US Train Operator Claims Virgin Name Would Damage Value

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 5:14 PM BST) -- A rail operator in the U.S. has told a London court that it was entitled to drop the Virgin name from its trains after the brand and its billionaire founder suffered a fierce backlash during the coronavirus pandemic. Brightline Holdings LLC says in a High Court filing that it terminated the 20-year licensing deal that allowed it to rebrand as Virgin Trains USA in exchange for royalties for fear that its reputation and the value of the business would be damaged if it continued to use the name. Richard Branson's public plea to the U.K. government to bail out his airline, Virgin Atlantic, and...

