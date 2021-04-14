Florida Grower Says Pot Co. Tilray Sabotaged Applications

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida nursery has alleged in a new lawsuit that Canadian cannabis company Tilray pulled a "bait and switch" in 2015, promising to use its industry expertise to help the grower secure a low-THC medical marijuana license only to intentionally sabotage the application. The complaint, filed on Thursday in Washington state court, marks the latest development in a multipronged legal battle waged by Bill's Nursery in connection with a years-old business agreement that fizzled out under Florida's previous medical cannabis program. As recounted in the complaint, Bill's Nursery of Homestead, Florida, entered into an agreement with Privateer Holdings Inc., a predecessor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS