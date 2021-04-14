Older Retired NY Judges May Come Back To Bench After All

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said Wednesday the state budget for the new fiscal year will allow the court system to retain 46 judges over the age of 70 who were forced off the bench earlier this year after reaching their constitutional age limit and were denied certification to serve an additional two-year term. During her daily video message in which she announced "very good news for our court system, and for all New Yorkers," Judge DiFiore said the budget — passed by the state legislature last week and which the governor is expected to sign — provided enough money...

