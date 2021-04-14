Investor Notches Partial Win In Del. Suit For Biogen Records

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- An investor in Biogen Inc. won a partial but substantial victory Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court in a suit for access to corporate board records held by the global pharmaceutical company, which has faced federal and state probes in recent years. Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti, in a 50-page post-trial ruling, directed the Massachusetts-based company to provide a range of board-level documents and records sought by investor Melvin Gross. The decision also continued the court's ongoing and evolving clarification of the scope and limits of stockholder document access rights under Section 220 of the Delaware's General Corporation Law. Gross, a Biogen...

