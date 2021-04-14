Insurance Broker To Pay $3M To Settle With NY Regulator

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- New York-based insurance brokerage National Securities Corp. will pay $3 million as part of a settlement with New York's Department of Financial Services, following its violations of the state's cybersecurity regulations, the department said in a consent order Wednesday. National Securities suffered four cyber breaches between 2018 and 2020 but failed to report two of them as required, the department said. Those breaches exposed sensitive personal data of customers, including thousands of New York consumers, DFS found. "National Securities falsely certified compliance with the Cybersecurity Regulation for the calendar year 2018, due to the fact that [multi-factor authentication] was not fully...

