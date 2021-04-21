Senate Committee OKs Biden's No. 2 DOL Pick

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 1:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee gave a green light to the nomination of Julie Su for deputy secretary of labor Wednesday, advancing one of President Joe Biden's key picks to lead the U.S. Department of Labor. The committee voted 13-9 in favor of moving ahead with Su's nomination, according to a committee spokesperson. If confirmed by the full Senate, Su would serve under recently confirmed DOL head Marty Walsh as deputy labor secretary, a role that typically means oversight of day-to-day DOL operations. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the chair of the HELP committee, urged her colleagues to...

