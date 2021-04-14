Fieldwood Energy Gets Nod On Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Gulf of Mexico oil and gas driller Fieldwood Energy LLC received court approval in Texas on Wednesday for a disclosure statement describing its Chapter 11 reorganization plan centered on a sale of its deepwater assets. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Alfredo Perez of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP told the court that the list of more than 25 objections to the plan disclosure statement had been whittled down to just a handful. "I think we've made very significant progress with respect to the disclosure statement objections," Perez said. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur polled the objectors and found that either...

