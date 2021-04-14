Dell Readies VMware Spinoff Featuring $12B Dividend 

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Dell Technologies will part ways with VMware through a spinoff that includes a roughly $12 billion special cash dividend for the software company's shareholders, in a deal driven by Simpson Thacher and Gibson Dunn. The agreement is intended to provide VMware with increased operational and financial flexibility while simplifying its capital structure, and Dell and VMware will maintain a "strategic partnership," according to a statement. VMware became part of the Dell family in 2016 after the latter acquired EMC Corp. for $67 billion. The company sells services that help businesses accelerate their software development and manage cloud-based apps. As part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS