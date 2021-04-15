Judge Hands Tribe, Enviros Win By Nixing Fed. Mine Approval

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge handed tribal group Ksanka Kupaqa Xa'lcin and six environmental organizations a win without trial, ruling that the federal government unlawfully approved a decadeslong mine project by only reviewing its environmental impact for the project's first phase. The Rock Creek Mine proposed by RC Resources is slated for the Cabinet Mountains in northwest Montana, and the tribe as well as environmental groups sued the federal government for not fully considering the project's impacts, such as ramifications for grizzly bears and bull trout in the project's vicinity. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy wrote in his Wednesday opinion and...

