ICDR Update May Help Arbitration Parties Avoid Litigation

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Like several other international arbitration institutions, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution has recently adopted amendments to its International Dispute Resolution Procedures, known as the 2021 ICDR Rules. This year's amendments mark the most recent amendments to the rules since they were last revised in 2014. The rules became effective March 1 and are applicable to arbitrations commenced on or after that date. The amendments focus on promoting efficiency and economy by facilitating the consideration of issues that might warrant early disposition and encouraging the use of mediation. They also expand the availability and use of expedited procedures by increasing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS