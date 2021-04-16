Ericsson Brings Samsung 5G Patent Battle To UK Courts

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 2:08 PM BST) -- Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson has sued its rival Samsung for infringing its U.K. patents for mobile phone technology by selling equipment under an expired patent license. Ericsson told the High Court in a Feb. 15 filing that has just been made public that Samsung has infringed the so-called standard-essential patent for some of its 4G and 5G mobile phones, including its Galaxy Note range. It is the latest in a spate of lawsuits between the technology giants. The Swedish company said in the lawsuit that its rival had previously held a license for the standard-essential patents and was lawfully using that to...

