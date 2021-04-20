Property Developer Sues QC For £16M After Losing Fraud Suit

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 5:02 PM BST) -- A liquidated buy-to-let property developer is suing a barrister for more than £16 million ($22 million) in damages, alleging that bad advice influenced its decision to bring a fraud case that it had little chance of winning. Instant Access Properties Ltd. and its liquidators allege in a High Court lawsuit that has recently been made public that Mark Phillips QC of South Square overstated IAP's chances of winning a complex 2014 case fraud case. The company accused seven defendants of perpetrating a fraud through commission-sharing arrangements that led to the company's insolvency in 2008. The claim was dismissed in 2018, with...

