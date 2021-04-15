Buyer Blasts 'Gall' Of Hemp Co.'s THC Suit Dismissal Bid

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A woman who claims she failed a drug test and lost her job because of misrepresentations by health supplements business Total Life Changes LLC has fired back at the company's bid to shed her suit. In a brief filed Wednesday, consumer Marilyn Williams marveled at the company's "gall" after it argued that she shouldn't be allowed to bring claims under a Minnesota state law because she is no longer a Minnesota resident. Williams argued that "the law does not support such an unjust outcome," noting that she was "forced to relocate only because defendant's fraudulent statements got her fired during a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS