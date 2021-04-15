Roche Challenges $171M Patent Judgment At Federal Circuit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Roche Diagnostics Corp. has asked the Federal Circuit to undo what ended up being an approximately $171 million judgment finding that it infringed three Meso Scale Diagnostic LLC's laboratory testing system patents, saying it was based on a faulty reading of a patent license. In a brief filed Wednesday at the appellate court, Roche challenged the $137.3 million verdict — later raised to $171 million — it was hit with following a jury trial in 2019. Meso had argued that it received a research license agreement under a joint venture with iGen Technologies in 1995, giving it broad and exclusive global rights...

