Trans Ex-Fire Chief Tells 11th Circ. To Revive Bias Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A former Georgia city fire chief has urged the Eleventh Circuit to reopen her bias lawsuit, saying the city fired her for being open about her identity as a transgender woman and the district court shouldn't have dropped her suit over a procedural error. In a brief filed Wednesday, ex-fire marshal Rachel Mosby said the trial court was wrong to dismiss her suit against the city of Byron because her Civil Rights Act Title VII and Americans with Disabilities Act discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission wasn't valid because it was missing a required verification. Mosby argued that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS