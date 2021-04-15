'Where's The Beef?' Asks 5th Circ. In $2M Fake Cattle Sale Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government answered the oft-asked question "Where's the beef?" when it proved a Texas cattle broker defrauded a ranch by ginning up fake cattle invoices, the Fifth Circuit said in a ruling affirming a $2.1 million restitution order. Opening its opinion with a reference to the 1984 Wendy's ad, a Fifth Circuit panel said the federal government in the case had adequately detailed just how much loss Stewart K. Williams caused to Jones Alto Colorado Ranch when he began fabricating cattle sales. Williams was indicted three years ago and eventually pled guilty to four counts of wire fraud and was sentenced...

