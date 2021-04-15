PM Johnson Urged To Intervene Against Investment Scams

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 1:51 PM BST) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson should support demands for online investment scams to be included in Britain's proposed Online Safety Bill as part of urgent action to counter bogus financing schemes, according to a wealth management business. Quilter PLC said on Wednesday that it has seen first-hand how criminals can easily impersonate officially registered companies, allowing them to promote fraudulent adverts on internet search engines. The wealth manager wants the government to listen to calls by MPs and consumer groups for the proposed legislation to include these scams. The draft law currently requires businesses, such as internet providers, to ensure that their online...

