Law Firm Wants Info From Snooping Suspects In Torture Suit

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 12:58 PM BST) -- A white-collar law firm urged the Court of Appeal on Thursday to allow it to cross-examine two men accused of digging up confidential information connected to its lawsuit against Dechert over torture allegations, saying the questioning will not stray off course. Tim Lord QC, representing Stokoe Partnership Solicitors, argued that the boutique firm should be allowed to question the men to learn who was behind a snooping attempt linked to a client suing three Dechert LLP partners for violating his rights while he was held prisoner in the UAE. Stokoe wants to question Patrick Grayson, a private investigator, and Paul Robinson, a corporate researcher,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS