Zurich Fights To Extinguish Rest Of Recycling Plant Fire Claim

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 8:08 PM BST) -- Zurich Insurance told an appeals court on Thursday that it should be off the hook for a recycling plant's claim for losses linked to older equipment destroyed in a fire after escaping the bulk of the £4.3 million ($6 million) suit over the damages. Zurich's counsel argued to the Court of Appeal that the judge got that part of the case wrong despite concluding that the insurer was entitled to void coverage provided to Niramax Group Ltd. under a policy extension for the new multimillion-pound piece of machinery due to undisclosed fire-safety concerns. Graham Eklund QC of 4 New Square said the judge...

