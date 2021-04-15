Simpson Thacher Steers Brightstar To $1.27B PE Fund Close

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Brightstar Capital Partners, working with Simpson Thacher, revealed Thursday that it sealed its second flagship fund with roughly $1.27 billion in commitments to invest in middle-market businesses. Brightstar Capital Partners LP said in a news release that Brightstar Capital Partners Fund II LP surpassed its $1 billion target and hit its hard cap. Fund II, which also drew about $60 million from its general partner, ranks as the firm's largest investment vehicle ever, according to the private equity firm. The New York-based firm said it also secured an additional $190 million from limited partners as part of co-investments...

