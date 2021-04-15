E-Commerce Anti-Fraud Co. Signifyd Closes $250M Series E

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Signifyd, a California-based company that develops e-commerce fraud prevention software, announced Thursday that it has raised $250 million at a $1.34 billion valuation, in a Series E funding round led by Owl Rock Capital and advised by Wilson Sonsini. The Owl Rock-led Series E also featured Fidelity National Information Services Inc., or FIS, a Florida-based financial services technology company, as well as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers. The latest fundraise comes amid a major jump in e-commerce sales and curbside pickup transactions attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Thursday. New Signifyd clients include...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS