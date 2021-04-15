Servier Urges Top UK Court To Dismiss Drug Patent Fight

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 5:30 PM BST) -- A French pharmaceutical company told Britain's highest court on Thursday that allowing the National Health Service's lawsuit over the sale of a blood pressure drug to proceed requires the court to defy public policy. Servier is fighting a bid by the NHS to revive its damages claim. The health authority alleges that the pharma company breached competition law and caused it loss by deceiving the European Patents Office and the English courts into initially backing a patent for the drug Coversyl despite knowing the design was invalid. Marie Demetriou QC, counsel for Servier Laboratories Ltd., told the Supreme Court that allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS