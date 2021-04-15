FTC Floats Consent Deal In La. Real Estate Appraisers Case

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a settlement to end an in-house case against the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board for allegedly running afoul of antitrust law through rules that limit appraisers' ability to set fees. The commission and state board jointly moved to withdraw the proceeding before an administrative law judge. The potential agreement's terms have not yet been disclosed. Both sides said their lawyers and the FTC's Bureau of Competition had signed off on the deal. "Accordingly, the parties ask that the matter be withdrawn from adjudication until Monday, June 21," the parties said, which gives the commission time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS