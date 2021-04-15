Ky. Pair Plead Guilty In Oil And Gas Investor Fraud Case

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Two Kentucky men have pled guilty to wire fraud charges stemming from accusations they solicited investors for an oil and gas drilling business and then diverted some funds to "vacations, golf and jewelry," federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Stacy Scott Phelps and James Michael Harper were accused of improperly operating Phoenix Development Drilling Corp. between early 2015 and June 2016, with federal prosecutors alleging only about 10% of the money raised was spent on "legitimate business purposes." They pled guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud counts, prosecutors said. According to court documents, investors put in about $556,000 toward...

