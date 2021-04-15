SEC Doles Out Second-Largest Whistleblower Award

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it has handed out its second-largest ever whistleblower award, paying more than $50 million to two tipsters whose information led to "tens of millions of dollars" returned to harmed investors. The awards resulted from tips about violations tied to "highly complex transactions [that] would have been difficult to detect without their information," the agency said. Jane Norberg, the outgoing chief of the SEC's whistleblower office, praised the "tremendous contribution of these joint whistleblowers to our ability to recover funds for harmed investors." The record fiscal year 2021 for the program continues unabated, with...

