Fired Las Vegas Bartenders Say Bar Favored Female Servers

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Roaring '20s-theme bar in Las Vegas broke federal civil rights law when it fired a group of male bartenders only to hire more female bartenders instead, according to a suit filed in Nevada federal court. Ex-bartenders Omar Unating and Aparichio Fischer-Reyes, and a representative of Martin Anderson Jr.'s estate sued 1923 Prohibition Bar for discrimination on the basis of sex and gender under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and Nevada state law, according to a complaint lodged Wednesday. According to the suit filed against the bar, which the complaint names as 1923 Bourbon & Burlesque and its corporate...

